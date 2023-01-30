 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Heranba Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 280.21 crore, down 29.13% Y-o-Y

Jan 30, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Heranba Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 280.21 crore in December 2022 down 29.13% from Rs. 395.39 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.39 crore in December 2022 down 73.1% from Rs. 53.49 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.45 crore in December 2022 down 65.36% from Rs. 76.35 crore in December 2021.

Heranba Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 280.21 423.33 395.39
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 280.21 423.33 395.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 176.39 312.66 233.13
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.34 -- 0.42
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 17.38 -38.96 19.36
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.24 18.49 19.14
Depreciation 5.76 5.55 4.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 45.29 64.70 52.12
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.81 60.89 67.00
Other Income 0.88 4.01 5.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.69 64.90 72.13
Interest 2.31 1.56 0.86
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.38 63.34 71.27
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 18.38 63.34 71.27
Tax 3.99 15.66 17.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.39 47.68 53.49
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.39 47.68 53.49
Equity Share Capital 40.01 40.01 40.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.60 11.92 13.37
Diluted EPS 3.60 11.92 13.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.60 11.92 13.37
Diluted EPS 3.60 11.92 13.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
