English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    Open for all to watch : Nifty Banker 3.0 | Watch Day 12 Session today by Ashok Devanampriya at 8pm.
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Heranba Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 280.21 crore, down 29.13% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Heranba Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 280.21 crore in December 2022 down 29.13% from Rs. 395.39 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.39 crore in December 2022 down 73.1% from Rs. 53.49 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.45 crore in December 2022 down 65.36% from Rs. 76.35 crore in December 2021.

    Heranba Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations280.21423.33395.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations280.21423.33395.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials176.39312.66233.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.34--0.42
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks17.38-38.9619.36
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.2418.4919.14
    Depreciation5.765.554.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses45.2964.7052.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.8160.8967.00
    Other Income0.884.015.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.6964.9072.13
    Interest2.311.560.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.3863.3471.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax18.3863.3471.27
    Tax3.9915.6617.78
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.3947.6853.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.3947.6853.49
    Equity Share Capital40.0140.0140.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.6011.9213.37
    Diluted EPS3.6011.9213.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.6011.9213.37
    Diluted EPS3.6011.9213.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited