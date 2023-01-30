Heranba Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 280.21 crore, down 29.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 280.21 crore in December 2022 down 29.13% from Rs. 395.39 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.39 crore in December 2022 down 73.1% from Rs. 53.49 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.45 crore in December 2022 down 65.36% from Rs. 76.35 crore in December 2021.

Heranba EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.60 in December 2022 from Rs. 13.37 in December 2021.

