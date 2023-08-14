Heranba Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 275.21 crore, down 23.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 275.21 crore in June 2023 down 23.96% from Rs. 361.93 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.61 crore in June 2023 down 116.78% from Rs. 33.44 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.78 crore in June 2023 down 96.47% from Rs. 50.47 crore in June 2022.

Heranba shares closed at 375.90 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.30% returns over the last 6 months and -33.37% over the last 12 months.