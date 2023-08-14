English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Heranba Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 275.21 crore, down 23.96% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:26 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Heranba Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 275.21 crore in June 2023 down 23.96% from Rs. 361.93 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.61 crore in June 2023 down 116.78% from Rs. 33.44 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.78 crore in June 2023 down 96.47% from Rs. 50.47 crore in June 2022.

    Heranba shares closed at 375.90 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.30% returns over the last 6 months and -33.37% over the last 12 months.

    Heranba Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations275.21260.18361.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations275.21260.18361.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials195.87141.93276.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.096.96--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks18.1824.73-29.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.6017.0215.01
    Depreciation5.636.085.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses47.4849.1153.27
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.6414.3540.75
    Other Income5.793.144.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.8517.4945.19
    Interest2.322.871.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.1714.6243.99
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-6.1714.6243.99
    Tax-0.563.4710.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.6111.1533.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.6111.1533.44
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-5.6111.1533.44
    Equity Share Capital40.0140.0140.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.402.798.36
    Diluted EPS-1.402.798.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.402.798.36
    Diluted EPS-1.402.798.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Heranba #Heranba Industries #Pesticides & Agrochemicals #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 08:22 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!