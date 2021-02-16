Hemo Organic Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 99.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in December 2020 down 99.62% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 down 185.28% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 down 150% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

Hemo Organic shares closed at 16.14 on January 27, 2021 (BSE)