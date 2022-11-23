Hemkunta Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 28.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in September 2022 down 28.33% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2022 up 1561.11% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

Hemkunta Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.48 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in September 2021.