English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Hemkunta Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 91.35% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 11:34 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Id Info Business Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 91.35% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 down 126.54% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 91.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.

    Id Info Business Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.010.010.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.010.010.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.010.01
    Depreciation0.010.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses--0.010.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.00-0.010.12
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.00-0.010.12
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.00-0.010.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.00-0.010.12
    Tax0.02--0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.03-0.010.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.03-0.010.10
    Equity Share Capital1.251.251.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.22-0.060.83
    Diluted EPS-0.22-0.060.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.22-0.060.83
    Diluted EPS-0.22-0.060.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Hemkunta Ind #Id Info Business Services #Results
    first published: May 15, 2023 11:28 pm