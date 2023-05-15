Hemkunta Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 91.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 91.35% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 down 126.54% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 91.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.