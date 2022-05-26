Hemkunta Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, up 146.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in March 2022 up 146.72% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022 up 186.46% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022 up 200% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

Hemkunta Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.83 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.29 in March 2021.