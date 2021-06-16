Hemkunta Ind Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 76.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in March 2021 down 76.32% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021 down 55.03% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021 down 55.56% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2020.

Hemkunta Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.29 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.64 in March 2020.