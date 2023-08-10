Hemkunta Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 83.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in June 2023 down 83.27% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 down 196.38% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 down 200% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.