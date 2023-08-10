English
    Hemkunta Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 83.27% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 06:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Id Info Business Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in June 2023 down 83.27% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 down 196.38% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 down 200% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

    Id Info Business Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.010.010.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.010.010.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.010.01
    Depreciation0.000.010.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.04--0.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.030.000.03
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.030.000.03
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.030.000.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.030.000.03
    Tax--0.02--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.03-0.030.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.03-0.030.03
    Equity Share Capital1.251.251.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.27-0.220.28
    Diluted EPS-0.27-0.220.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.27-0.220.28
    Diluted EPS-0.27-0.220.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Hemkunta Ind #Id Info Business Services #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 06:33 pm

