Hemkunta Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, up 1228.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in December 2020 up 1228.46% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 up 187.62% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 up 200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

Hemkunta Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2019.