Hemang Resource Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 38.07 crore, down 28.29% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hemang Resources are:
Net Sales at Rs 38.07 crore in March 2023 down 28.29% from Rs. 53.08 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.47 crore in March 2023 down 111.26% from Rs. 13.03 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.23 crore in March 2023 down 89.73% from Rs. 21.72 crore in March 2022.
Hemang Resource shares closed at 42.39 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -25.11% returns over the last 6 months and 8.69% over the last 12 months.
|Hemang Resources
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|38.07
|11.46
|53.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|38.07
|11.46
|53.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|44.04
|10.42
|44.28
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-7.32
|--
|-5.47
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.12
|0.11
|0.08
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.02
|0.10
|-5.84
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.20
|0.82
|20.03
|Other Income
|1.03
|0.01
|1.69
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.23
|0.83
|21.72
|Interest
|0.11
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.12
|0.82
|21.71
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.12
|0.82
|21.71
|Tax
|3.59
|--
|8.68
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.47
|0.82
|13.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.47
|0.82
|13.03
|Equity Share Capital
|13.20
|13.20
|13.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.11
|0.62
|9.87
|Diluted EPS
|-1.11
|0.62
|9.87
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.11
|0.62
|9.87
|Diluted EPS
|-1.11
|0.62
|9.87
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited