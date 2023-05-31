Hemang Resource Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 38.07 crore, down 28.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.07 crore in March 2023 down 28.29% from Rs. 53.08 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.47 crore in March 2023 down 111.26% from Rs. 13.03 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.23 crore in March 2023 down 89.73% from Rs. 21.72 crore in March 2022.

Hemang Resource shares closed at 42.39 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -25.11% returns over the last 6 months and 8.69% over the last 12 months.