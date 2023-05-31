English
    Hemang Resource Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 38.07 crore, down 28.29% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hemang Resources are:

    Net Sales at Rs 38.07 crore in March 2023 down 28.29% from Rs. 53.08 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.47 crore in March 2023 down 111.26% from Rs. 13.03 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.23 crore in March 2023 down 89.73% from Rs. 21.72 crore in March 2022.

    Hemang Resource shares closed at 42.39 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -25.11% returns over the last 6 months and 8.69% over the last 12 months.

    Hemang Resources
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations38.0711.4653.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations38.0711.4653.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods44.0410.4244.28
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.32---5.47
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.120.110.08
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.020.10-5.84
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.200.8220.03
    Other Income1.030.011.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.230.8321.72
    Interest0.110.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.120.8221.71
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.120.8221.71
    Tax3.59--8.68
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.470.8213.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.470.8213.03
    Equity Share Capital13.2013.2013.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.110.629.87
    Diluted EPS-1.110.629.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.110.629.87
    Diluted EPS-1.110.629.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Hemang Resource #Hemang Resources #Results #trading
    first published: May 31, 2023 10:11 am