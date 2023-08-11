Hemang Resource Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24.46 crore, down 64.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.46 crore in June 2023 down 64.45% from Rs. 68.81 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.66 crore in June 2023 down 337.52% from Rs. 4.91 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.65 crore in June 2023 down 336.79% from Rs. 4.92 crore in June 2022.

Hemang Resource shares closed at 39.06 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -41.31% returns over the last 6 months and -14.06% over the last 12 months.