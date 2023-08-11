English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Hemang Resource Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24.46 crore, down 64.45% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 05:12 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hemang Resources are:

    Net Sales at Rs 24.46 crore in June 2023 down 64.45% from Rs. 68.81 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.66 crore in June 2023 down 337.52% from Rs. 4.91 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.65 crore in June 2023 down 336.79% from Rs. 4.92 crore in June 2022.

    Hemang Resource shares closed at 39.06 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -41.31% returns over the last 6 months and -14.06% over the last 12 months.

    Hemang Resources
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations24.4638.0768.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations24.4638.0768.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods32.1444.0456.35
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.52-7.327.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.090.120.07
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.470.020.29
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-11.761.204.91
    Other Income0.101.030.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-11.652.234.92
    Interest0.010.110.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-11.662.124.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-11.662.124.91
    Tax--3.59--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-11.66-1.474.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-11.66-1.474.91
    Equity Share Capital13.2013.2013.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.83-1.113.72
    Diluted EPS-8.83-1.113.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.83-1.113.72
    Diluted EPS-8.83-1.113.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Hemang Resource #Hemang Resources #Results #trading
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 05:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!