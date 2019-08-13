Hemang Resource Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, down 98.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in June 2019 down 98.91% from Rs. 19.93 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.66 crore in June 2019 up 71.01% from Rs. 9.18 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.52 crore in June 2019 up 66.22% from Rs. 7.46 crore in June 2018.

Hemang Resource shares closed at 6.17 on July 12, 2019 (BSE)