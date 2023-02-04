Hemang Resource Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.46 crore, down 10.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.46 crore in December 2022 down 10.13% from Rs. 12.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2022 down 87.45% from Rs. 6.55 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2022 down 87.35% from Rs. 6.56 crore in December 2021.

Hemang Resource EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.62 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.96 in December 2021.

