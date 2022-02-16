Hemang Resource Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 12.75 crore, up 21048.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.75 crore in December 2021 up 21048.83% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.55 crore in December 2021 up 219.69% from Rs. 5.47 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.56 crore in December 2021 up 221.71% from Rs. 5.39 crore in December 2020.

Hemang Resource EPS has increased to Rs. 4.96 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.15 in December 2020.

Hemang Resource shares closed at 6.17 on February 15, 2022 (BSE)