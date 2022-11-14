Hemadri Cement Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.99 crore, down 37.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.99 crore in September 2022 down 37.59% from Rs. 19.21 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.72 crore in September 2022 down 1044.95% from Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.07 crore in September 2022 down 3230.77% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.