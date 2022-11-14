 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hemadri Cement Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.99 crore, down 37.59% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:45 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hemadri Cement are:

Net Sales at Rs 11.99 crore in September 2022 down 37.59% from Rs. 19.21 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.72 crore in September 2022 down 1044.95% from Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.07 crore in September 2022 down 3230.77% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.

 

Hemadri Cement
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 11.99 18.78 19.21
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 11.99 18.78 19.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3.36 3.95 4.95
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.78 2.64 -3.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.43 1.42 1.51
Depreciation 0.48 0.47 0.51
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.53 13.53 15.98
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.59 -3.23 -0.68
Other Income 0.03 0.30 0.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.55 -2.93 -0.38
Interest 0.17 0.10 0.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.72 -3.03 -0.42
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -4.72 -3.03 -0.42
Tax -- -- -0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.72 -3.03 -0.41
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.72 -3.03 -0.41
Equity Share Capital 6.67 6.67 6.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -7.08 -4.54 -0.62
Diluted EPS -7.08 -4.54 -0.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -7.08 -4.54 -0.62
Diluted EPS -7.08 -4.54 -0.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Nov 14, 2022 11:33 pm