Hemadri Cement Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.99 crore, down 37.59% Y-o-Y
November 14, 2022 / 11:45 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hemadri Cement are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.99 crore in September 2022 down 37.59% from Rs. 19.21 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.72 crore in September 2022 down 1044.95% from Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.07 crore in September 2022 down 3230.77% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.
|Hemadri Cement
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.99
|18.78
|19.21
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.99
|18.78
|19.21
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.36
|3.95
|4.95
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.78
|2.64
|-3.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.43
|1.42
|1.51
|Depreciation
|0.48
|0.47
|0.51
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.53
|13.53
|15.98
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.59
|-3.23
|-0.68
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.30
|0.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.55
|-2.93
|-0.38
|Interest
|0.17
|0.10
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.72
|-3.03
|-0.42
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.72
|-3.03
|-0.42
|Tax
|--
|--
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.72
|-3.03
|-0.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.72
|-3.03
|-0.41
|Equity Share Capital
|6.67
|6.67
|6.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.08
|-4.54
|-0.62
|Diluted EPS
|-7.08
|-4.54
|-0.62
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.08
|-4.54
|-0.62
|Diluted EPS
|-7.08
|-4.54
|-0.62
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
