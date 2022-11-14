English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Watch ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition 16th to 18th Nov’22 from 9.00 am onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Hemadri Cement Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.99 crore, down 37.59% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:45 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hemadri Cement are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.99 crore in September 2022 down 37.59% from Rs. 19.21 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.72 crore in September 2022 down 1044.95% from Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.07 crore in September 2022 down 3230.77% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.

     

    Hemadri Cement
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.9918.7819.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.9918.7819.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.363.954.95
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.782.64-3.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.431.421.51
    Depreciation0.480.470.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.5313.5315.98
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.59-3.23-0.68
    Other Income0.030.300.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.55-2.93-0.38
    Interest0.170.100.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.72-3.03-0.42
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-4.72-3.03-0.42
    Tax-----0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.72-3.03-0.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.72-3.03-0.41
    Equity Share Capital6.676.676.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.08-4.54-0.62
    Diluted EPS-7.08-4.54-0.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.08-4.54-0.62
    Diluted EPS-7.08-4.54-0.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Cement - Mini #Earnings First-Cut #Hemadri Cement #Results
    first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:33 pm