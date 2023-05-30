Hemadri Cement Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.17 crore, down 14.23% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hemadri Cement are:
Net Sales at Rs 19.17 crore in March 2023 down 14.23% from Rs. 22.35 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.84 crore in March 2023 down 943.88% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.21 crore in March 2023 down 20625% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.
Hemadri Cement shares closed at 28.35 on May 29, 2023 (BSE)
|Hemadri Cement
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|19.17
|18.43
|22.35
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|19.17
|18.43
|22.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.08
|5.36
|5.12
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.88
|-6.71
|-2.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.90
|1.42
|1.60
|Depreciation
|0.52
|0.48
|0.68
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|20.19
|21.70
|18.55
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.39
|-3.82
|-1.46
|Other Income
|1.65
|0.34
|0.81
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.73
|-3.48
|-0.64
|Interest
|0.27
|0.23
|0.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.01
|-3.71
|-0.73
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.01
|-3.71
|-0.73
|Tax
|-5.17
|--
|-0.36
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.84
|-3.71
|-0.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.84
|-3.71
|-0.37
|Equity Share Capital
|6.67
|6.67
|6.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.75
|-5.56
|-0.48
|Diluted EPS
|-5.75
|-5.56
|-0.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.75
|-5.56
|-0.48
|Diluted EPS
|-5.75
|-5.56
|-0.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited