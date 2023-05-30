Hemadri Cement Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.17 crore, down 14.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.17 crore in March 2023 down 14.23% from Rs. 22.35 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.84 crore in March 2023 down 943.88% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.21 crore in March 2023 down 20625% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

Hemadri Cement shares closed at 28.35 on May 29, 2023 (BSE)