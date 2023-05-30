English
    Hemadri Cement Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.17 crore, down 14.23% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 10:48 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hemadri Cement are:

    Net Sales at Rs 19.17 crore in March 2023 down 14.23% from Rs. 22.35 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.84 crore in March 2023 down 943.88% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.21 crore in March 2023 down 20625% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

    Hemadri Cement shares closed at 28.35 on May 29, 2023 (BSE)

    Hemadri Cement
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations19.1718.4322.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations19.1718.4322.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.085.365.12
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.88-6.71-2.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.901.421.60
    Depreciation0.520.480.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.1921.7018.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-10.39-3.82-1.46
    Other Income1.650.340.81
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.73-3.48-0.64
    Interest0.270.230.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-9.01-3.71-0.73
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-9.01-3.71-0.73
    Tax-5.17---0.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.84-3.71-0.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.84-3.71-0.37
    Equity Share Capital6.676.676.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.75-5.56-0.48
    Diluted EPS-5.75-5.56-0.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.75-5.56-0.48
    Diluted EPS-5.75-5.56-0.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 10:25 am