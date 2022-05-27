 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hemadri Cement Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.35 crore, down 12.1% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 08:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hemadri Cement are:

Net Sales at Rs 22.35 crore in March 2022 down 12.1% from Rs. 25.43 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022 up 92.69% from Rs. 5.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022 up 100.89% from Rs. 4.49 crore in March 2021.

 

Hemadri Cement
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 22.35 19.36 25.43
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 22.35 19.36 25.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5.12 4.55 7.17
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.14 0.23 -3.07
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.60 1.62 1.88
Depreciation 0.68 0.49 0.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.55 12.57 24.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.46 -0.09 -5.09
Other Income 0.81 0.17 0.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.64 0.08 -4.75
Interest 0.08 0.08 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.73 0.00 -4.75
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.73 0.00 -4.75
Tax -0.36 -0.05 0.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.37 0.05 -5.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.37 0.05 -5.03
Equity Share Capital 6.67 6.67 6.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.48 0.08 -7.46
Diluted EPS -0.48 0.08 -7.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.48 0.08 -7.46
Diluted EPS -0.48 0.08 -7.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

May 27, 2022
