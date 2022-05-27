Hemadri Cement Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.35 crore, down 12.1% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hemadri Cement are:
Net Sales at Rs 22.35 crore in March 2022 down 12.1% from Rs. 25.43 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022 up 92.69% from Rs. 5.03 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022 up 100.89% from Rs. 4.49 crore in March 2021.
|
|Hemadri Cement
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|22.35
|19.36
|25.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|22.35
|19.36
|25.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.12
|4.55
|7.17
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.14
|0.23
|-3.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.60
|1.62
|1.88
|Depreciation
|0.68
|0.49
|0.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.55
|12.57
|24.28
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.46
|-0.09
|-5.09
|Other Income
|0.81
|0.17
|0.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.64
|0.08
|-4.75
|Interest
|0.08
|0.08
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.73
|0.00
|-4.75
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.73
|0.00
|-4.75
|Tax
|-0.36
|-0.05
|0.28
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.37
|0.05
|-5.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.37
|0.05
|-5.03
|Equity Share Capital
|6.67
|6.67
|6.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.48
|0.08
|-7.46
|Diluted EPS
|-0.48
|0.08
|-7.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.48
|0.08
|-7.46
|Diluted EPS
|-0.48
|0.08
|-7.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited