Hemadri Cement Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.35 crore, down 12.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.35 crore in March 2022 down 12.1% from Rs. 25.43 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022 up 92.69% from Rs. 5.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022 up 100.89% from Rs. 4.49 crore in March 2021.