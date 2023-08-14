Hemadri Cement Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.48 crore, down 22.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.48 crore in June 2023 down 22.89% from Rs. 18.78 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.56 crore in June 2023 down 50.45% from Rs. 3.03 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.78 crore in June 2023 down 53.66% from Rs. 2.46 crore in June 2022.

Hemadri Cement shares closed at 44.77 on August 14, 2023 (BSE)