    Hemadri Cement Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.48 crore, down 22.89% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 08:20 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hemadri Cement are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14.48 crore in June 2023 down 22.89% from Rs. 18.78 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.56 crore in June 2023 down 50.45% from Rs. 3.03 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.78 crore in June 2023 down 53.66% from Rs. 2.46 crore in June 2022.

    Hemadri Cement shares closed at 44.77 on August 14, 2023 (BSE)

    Hemadri Cement
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.4819.1718.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14.4819.1718.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.644.083.95
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.192.882.64
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.431.901.42
    Depreciation0.470.520.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.3720.1913.53
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.62-10.39-3.23
    Other Income0.371.650.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.25-8.73-2.93
    Interest0.300.270.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.56-9.01-3.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-4.56-9.01-3.03
    Tax---5.17--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.56-3.84-3.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.56-3.84-3.03
    Equity Share Capital6.676.676.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.83-5.75-4.54
    Diluted EPS-6.83-5.75-4.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.83-5.75-4.54
    Diluted EPS-6.83-5.75-4.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 08:00 pm

