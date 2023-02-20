 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hemadri Cement Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.43 crore, down 4.83% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hemadri Cement are:

Net Sales at Rs 18.43 crore in December 2022 down 4.83% from Rs. 19.36 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.71 crore in December 2022 down 7416.88% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.00 crore in December 2022 down 626.32% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2021.

Hemadri Cement
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 18.43 11.99 19.36
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 18.43 11.99 19.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5.36 3.36 4.55
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.71 2.78 0.23
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.42 1.43 1.62
Depreciation 0.48 0.48 0.49
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 21.70 8.53 12.57
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.82 -4.59 -0.09
Other Income 0.34 0.03 0.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.48 -4.55 0.08
Interest 0.23 0.17 0.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.71 -4.72 0.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.71 -4.72 0.00
Tax -- -- -0.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.71 -4.72 0.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.71 -4.72 0.05
Equity Share Capital 6.67 6.67 6.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.56 -7.08 0.08
Diluted EPS -5.56 -7.08 0.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.56 -7.08 0.08
Diluted EPS -5.56 -7.08 0.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited