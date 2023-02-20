Hemadri Cement Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.43 crore, down 4.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.43 crore in December 2022 down 4.83% from Rs. 19.36 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.71 crore in December 2022 down 7416.88% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.00 crore in December 2022 down 626.32% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2021.