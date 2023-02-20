Hemadri Cement Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.43 crore, down 4.83% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hemadri Cement are:
Net Sales at Rs 18.43 crore in December 2022 down 4.83% from Rs. 19.36 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.71 crore in December 2022 down 7416.88% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.00 crore in December 2022 down 626.32% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2021.
|
|Hemadri Cement
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|18.43
|11.99
|19.36
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|18.43
|11.99
|19.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.36
|3.36
|4.55
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.71
|2.78
|0.23
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.42
|1.43
|1.62
|Depreciation
|0.48
|0.48
|0.49
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21.70
|8.53
|12.57
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.82
|-4.59
|-0.09
|Other Income
|0.34
|0.03
|0.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.48
|-4.55
|0.08
|Interest
|0.23
|0.17
|0.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.71
|-4.72
|0.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.71
|-4.72
|0.00
|Tax
|--
|--
|-0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.71
|-4.72
|0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.71
|-4.72
|0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|6.67
|6.67
|6.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.56
|-7.08
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-5.56
|-7.08
|0.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.56
|-7.08
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-5.56
|-7.08
|0.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited