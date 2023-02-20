English
    Hemadri Cement Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.43 crore, down 4.83% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hemadri Cement are:

    Net Sales at Rs 18.43 crore in December 2022 down 4.83% from Rs. 19.36 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.71 crore in December 2022 down 7416.88% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.00 crore in December 2022 down 626.32% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2021.

    Hemadri Cement
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations18.4311.9919.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations18.4311.9919.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.363.364.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.712.780.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.421.431.62
    Depreciation0.480.480.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.708.5312.57
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.82-4.59-0.09
    Other Income0.340.030.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.48-4.550.08
    Interest0.230.170.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.71-4.720.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.71-4.720.00
    Tax-----0.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.71-4.720.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.71-4.720.05
    Equity Share Capital6.676.676.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.56-7.080.08
    Diluted EPS-5.56-7.080.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.56-7.080.08
    Diluted EPS-5.56-7.080.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
