Hemadri Cement Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 19.36 crore, down 27.5% Y-o-Y
February 17, 2022 / 12:00 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hemadri Cement are:
Net Sales at Rs 19.36 crore in December 2021 down 27.5% from Rs. 26.71 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021 down 97.4% from Rs. 1.94 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2021 down 82.62% from Rs. 3.28 crore in December 2020.
Hemadri Cement EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.89 in December 2020.
|Hemadri Cement
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|19.36
|19.21
|26.71
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|19.36
|19.21
|26.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.55
|4.95
|5.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.23
|-3.06
|1.90
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.62
|1.51
|2.11
|Depreciation
|0.49
|0.51
|0.56
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.57
|15.98
|14.28
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.09
|-0.68
|2.70
|Other Income
|0.17
|0.30
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.08
|-0.38
|2.72
|Interest
|0.08
|0.04
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.00
|-0.42
|2.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.00
|-0.42
|2.70
|Tax
|-0.05
|-0.01
|0.75
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.05
|-0.41
|1.94
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.05
|-0.41
|1.94
|Equity Share Capital
|6.67
|6.67
|6.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.08
|-0.62
|2.89
|Diluted EPS
|0.08
|-0.62
|2.89
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.08
|-0.62
|2.89
|Diluted EPS
|0.08
|-0.62
|2.89
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited