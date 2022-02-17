Hemadri Cement Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 19.36 crore, down 27.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.36 crore in December 2021 down 27.5% from Rs. 26.71 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021 down 97.4% from Rs. 1.94 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2021 down 82.62% from Rs. 3.28 crore in December 2020.

Hemadri Cement EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.89 in December 2020.