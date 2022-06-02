Hem Holdings Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, up 6.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in March 2022 up 6.4% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 up 103.1% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 up 150% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

Hem Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 1.91 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.94 in March 2021.