Hem Holdings Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, up 6.4% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 11:42 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hem Holdings & Trading are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in March 2022 up 6.4% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 up 103.1% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 up 150% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

Hem Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 1.91 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.94 in March 2021.

 

Hem Holdings & Trading
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.04 -- 0.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.04 -- 0.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.01 0.01 0.00
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.02 0.01 0.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.01 -0.02 0.02
Other Income 0.03 -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.05 -0.02 0.02
Interest 0.00 -- 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.05 -0.02 0.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.05 -0.02 0.02
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.05 -0.02 0.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.05 -0.02 0.02
Equity Share Capital 0.24 0.24 0.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.91 -0.75 0.94
Diluted EPS 1.91 -0.75 0.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.91 -0.75 0.94
Diluted EPS 1.91 -0.75 0.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 2, 2022 11:33 am
