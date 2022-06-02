Helpage Fin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore, down 9.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore in March 2022 down 9.77% from Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022 down 31.03% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2022 down 22.54% from Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2021.

Helpage Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.17 in March 2021.

Helpage Fin shares closed at 8.83 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -26.54% returns over the last 6 months and -16.30% over the last 12 months.