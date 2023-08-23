Helpage Fin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore, down 7.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore in June 2023 down 7.17% from Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2023 down 7.98% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2023 down 1.85% from Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2022.

Helpage Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.12 in June 2022.

Helpage Fin shares closed at 11.80 on August 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.54% returns over the last 6 months and 13.57% over the last 12 months.