Helpage Fin Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore, down 0.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore in June 2022 down 0.28% from Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022 down 33.16% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2022 down 10% from Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2021.

Helpage Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.18 in June 2021.

Helpage Fin shares closed at 10.34 on August 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given -7.76% returns over the last 6 months