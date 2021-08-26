Helpage Fin Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore, up 0.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore in June 2021 up 0.5% from Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2021 up 58.34% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2021 up 3.45% from Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2020.

Helpage Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.12 in June 2020.

Helpage Fin shares closed at 12.50 on August 17, 2021 (BSE)