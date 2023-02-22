Helpage Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore, down 2.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore in December 2022 down 2.02% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2022 up 12.43% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2022 up 3.51% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2021.