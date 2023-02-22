Helpage Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore, down 2.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore in December 2022 down 2.02% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2022 up 12.43% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2022 up 3.51% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2021.

Helpage Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.15 in December 2021.

Helpage Fin shares closed at 14.75 on February 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given 35.94% returns over the last 6 months and 38.50% over the last 12 months.