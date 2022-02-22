Helpage Fin Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.71 crore, down 7.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.71 crore in December 2021 down 7.58% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021 up 85.25% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2021 down 5% from Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2020.

Helpage Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.08 in December 2020.

Helpage Fin shares closed at 10.65 on February 21, 2022 (BSE)