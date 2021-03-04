Helpage Fin Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.77 crore, up 4.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.77 crore in December 2020 up 4.51% from Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020 down 37.15% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2020 down 0% from Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2019.

Helpage Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.13 in December 2019.

Helpage Fin shares closed at 11.83 on February 26, 2021 (BSE)