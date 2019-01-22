Helpage Fin Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, up 74.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in December 2018 up 74.19% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2018 up 66.58% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2018 up 40% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2017.

Helpage Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2017.

Helpage Fin shares closed at 39.70 on October 29, 2018 (BSE)