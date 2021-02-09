MARKET NEWS

HeidelbergCementIndia Q3 net profit down 1.5% at Rs 63.62 crore

HeidelbergCement India total expenses increased 8.66 percent to Rs 515.27crore in Q3 FY 2020-21 as against Rs 474.19 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI
February 09, 2021 / 08:05 PM IST
 
 
HeidelbergCement India Ltd on Tuesday reported a marginal 1.5 percent decline in its net profit to Rs 63.62 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020. It had posted a net profit of Rs 64.59 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, HeidelbergCement India said in a BSE filing.

Its total revenue from operation rose 8.53 percent to Rs 595.27 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 548.46 crore in the same period previous fiscal. HeidelbergCement India total expenses increased 8.66 percent to Rs 515.27crore in Q3 FY 2020-21 as against Rs 474.19 crore in the year-ago period.

Its sales volume surged 3.76 percent to 1,269 KT during the quarter as against 1,223 KT a year ago. It is indicating the continuance of positive trend in most markets, the company said in an earnings statement.

Shares ofHeidelbergCement India on Tuesday settled at Rs 229.90 on BSE, down 4.68 percent from its previous close.
