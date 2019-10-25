HeidelbergCement Q2 net up 16% to Rs 58 cr

HeidelbergCement India on Friday reported a 16.11 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 58.15 crore for the second quarter ended September 2019. The company had logged a net profit of Rs 50.08 crore in the July-September period a year ago, HeidelbergCement India said in a BSE filing.

Net sales during the quarter under review came in at Rs 519.51 crore, up 8.34 per cent from Rs 479.50 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Total expenses stood at Rs 444.64 crore during the period as against Rs 414.63 crore earlier, up 7.23 per cent.

HeidelbergCement India, a subsidiary of HeidelbergCement Group, Germany, reported an increase of 0.8 per cent in sales volume to 1,134 kilotonnes as against 1,125 kilotonnes in the year-ago quarter.

Capacity utilisation during the quarter was more than 80 per cent, the company said.

Increase in raw material, power and fuel costs were partially offset by lower freight and forwarding expenses, it added.