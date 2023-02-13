 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

HeidelbergCement India Q3 net profit falls 81.66% to Rs 5.58 crore

PTI
Feb 13, 2023 / 07:34 PM IST

Its revenue from operation was flat at Rs 540.12 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 544.52 crore in the corresponding quarter previous fiscal.

The firm's total expenses were at Rs 542.67 crore, up 5.52 per cent in Q3FY23.

HeidelbergCement India Ltd on Monday reported an 81.66 per cent decline in its net profit at Rs 5.58 crore in the third quarter ended December 2022, on account of an increase in operating cost.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 30.44 crore in the October-December quarter period a year ago, HeidelbergCement India said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operation was flat at Rs 540.12 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 544.52 crore in the corresponding quarter previous fiscal.

The firm's total expenses were at Rs 542.67 crore, up 5.52 per cent in Q3FY23.