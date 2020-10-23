172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|heidelbergcement-india-q2-net-profit-up-7-3-to-rs-62-4-crore-6005991.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2020 05:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

HeidelbergCement India Q2 net profit up 7.3% to Rs 62.4 crore

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 58.15 crore in July-September quarter a year ago, HeidelbergCement India said in a BSE filing.

HeidelbergCement India Ltd on Friday reported a 7.3 percent rise in net profit at Rs 62.40 crore for the second quarter ended September 2020.

However, its total revenue from operation declined 1.61 percent to Rs 513.75 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 522.16 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

Total expenses declined 3.46 per cent to Rs 429.23crore in the quarter under review from Rs 444.64 crore a year ago.

According to the company, its sales volume declined 2.29 percent to 1,108 KT during the quarter from 1,134 KT in the corresponding quarter last year.

However, volume grew 29 percent over April-June quarter, "showing positive sign of recovery in most markets post lockdown”.

Shares of HeidelbergCement India Ltd on Friday closed 3.67 percent lower at Rs 190.05 on the BSE.
First Published on Oct 23, 2020 05:53 pm

tags #Business #HeidelbergCement India #Results

