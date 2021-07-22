HeidelbergCement India Q1 net profit up 40.3% to Rs 68.65 crore

live bse live

HeidelbergCement India Ltd on Thursday reported a 40.27 percent increase in its net profit at Rs 68.65 crore for the first quarter ended in June 2021.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 48.94 crore in the April-June quarter of the last fiscal, HeidelbergCement India said in a BSE filing.

Its total revenue from operation was up 36.36 percent to Rs 555.94 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 407.70 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

HeidelbergCement India's total expenses were at Rs 462.60 crore, up 34.87 percent in Q1/FY 2021-22, as against Rs 342.99 crore.

According to the company, its sales volume was up 38.1 percent to 1,1884 KT during the quarter as against 857 KT of the corresponding quarter.

"During Jun'21Q, volume increased by 38 percent y-o-y mainly driven by base effect of national lockdown in the corresponding period of Jun'20Q," the company said.

Shares of HeidelbergCement India settled at Rs 266 on BSE, up 0.24 percent from the previous close.