MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

HeidelbergCement India Q1 net profit up 40.3% to Rs 68.65 crore

The total revenue from operation was up 36.36 percent to Rs 555.94 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 407.70 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

PTI
July 22, 2021 / 07:16 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HeidelbergCement India Ltd on Thursday reported a 40.27 percent increase in its net profit at Rs 68.65 crore for the first quarter ended in June 2021.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 48.94 crore in the April-June quarter of the last fiscal, HeidelbergCement India said in a BSE filing.

Its total revenue from operation was up 36.36 percent to Rs 555.94 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 407.70 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

HeidelbergCement India's total expenses were at Rs 462.60 crore, up 34.87 percent in Q1/FY 2021-22, as against Rs 342.99 crore.

According to the company, its sales volume was up 38.1 percent to 1,1884 KT during the quarter as against 857 KT of the corresponding quarter.

Close

"During Jun'21Q, volume increased by 38 percent y-o-y mainly driven by base effect of national lockdown in the corresponding period of Jun'20Q," the company said.

Shares of HeidelbergCement India settled at Rs 266 on BSE, up 0.24 percent from the previous close.
PTI
Tags: #Business #HeidelbergCement India Ltd #Results
first published: Jul 22, 2021 07:16 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.