you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2018 05:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

HeidelbergCement India posts Q1 profit at Rs 10.73 crore

HeidelbergCement total income during the quarter under review was at Rs 547.15 crore. It was Rs 516 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

HeidelbergCement India today reported a net profit of Rs 10.73 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2018. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 3.43 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, HeidelbergCement said in a BSE filing.

HeidelbergCement total income during the quarter under review was at Rs 547.15 crore. It was Rs 516 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

With effect from July 1, 2017, sales were recorded net of GST whereas earlier sales were recorded gross of excise duty which formed part of expenses.

"Hence, revenue from operations for the three months ended June 30, 2018, are not comparable with previous period corresponding figures," it said.

Shares of HeidelbergCement were trading at Rs 158.10 on BSE, up 4.77 percent from previous close.
First Published on Jul 26, 2018 04:55 pm

tags #Business #Companies #HeidelbergCement India #India #Results

