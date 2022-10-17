HeidelbergCement India net profit falls 88% in July-September

HeidelbergCement India Q4 | Profit at Rs 66.3 cr versus Rs 60.9 cr, revenue at Rs 510 cr versus Rs 543.4 cr YoY. (Image: Reuters)

HeidelbergCement India Ltd on Monday reported a decline of 88.23 per cent in its net profit to Rs 7.01 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2022, citing lower sales volume. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 59.56 crore in the year-ago period, HeidelbergCement India said in a BSE filing.

Its total revenue from operation was down 12.21 per cent to Rs 506.05 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 576.47 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. "Revenue decreased by 12 per cent y-o-y driven by a decrease in volume by 19 per cent and was partially offset by an increase in price by 8 per cent," said HeidelbergCement in a post-earnings statement.

HeidelbergCement India's total expenses were up 1.56 per cent to Rs 507.26 crore in Q2 FY23 against Rs 499.42 crore a year ago. According to the company, on a per tonne basis, "operating cost including freight increased by 23 per cent y-o-y due to a steep increase in coal, petcoke, diesel & packaging costs".

Its sales volume slipped 18.7 per cent to 1 million tonnes (MT) during the quarter against 1.23 MT in the year-ago period. Shares of HeidelbergCement India Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 196.30 apiece on BSE, down 4.71 per cent from the previous close.