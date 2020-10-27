Heidelberg Cem Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 513.75 crore, down 1.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 513.75 crore in September 2020 down 1.61% from Rs. 522.16 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.40 crore in September 2020 up 7.31% from Rs. 58.15 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 136.08 crore in September 2020 up 0.6% from Rs. 135.27 crore in September 2019.

Heidelberg Cem EPS has increased to Rs. 2.75 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.57 in September 2019.

Heidelberg Cem shares closed at 184.60 on October 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 16.50% returns over the last 6 months and -1.05% over the last 12 months.