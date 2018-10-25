Heidelberg Cem Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 485.85 crore, up 14.08% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 485.85 crore in September 2018 up 14.08% from Rs. 425.88 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.08 crore in September 2018 up 50.48% from Rs. 33.28 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 122.76 crore in September 2018 up 28.33% from Rs. 95.66 crore in September 2017.

Heidelberg Cem EPS has increased to Rs. 2.21 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.47 in September 2017.

Heidelberg Cem shares closed at 116.95 on February 14, 2017 (NSE) and has given -25.22% returns over the last 6 months and -3.47% over the last 12 months.