Heidelberg Cem Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 620.03 crore, up 3.35% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HeidelbergCement India are:

Net Sales at Rs 620.03 crore in March 2022 up 3.35% from Rs. 599.95 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 93.61 crore in March 2022 down 33.13% from Rs. 139.99 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 130.97 crore in March 2022 down 21.54% from Rs. 166.92 crore in March 2021.

Heidelberg Cem EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.13 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.18 in March 2021.

Heidelberg Cem shares closed at 187.00 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given -19.55% returns over the last 6 months and -24.60% over the last 12 months.

HeidelbergCement India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 620.03 536.29 581.25
Other Operating Income -- 8.23 18.70
Total Income From Operations 620.03 544.52 599.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 119.21 111.89 108.39
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -15.67 7.85 -16.97
Power & Fuel 195.96 153.08 150.54
Employees Cost 34.87 30.77 37.59
Depreciation 27.96 28.32 27.47
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 167.10 172.49 168.25
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 90.60 40.12 124.68
Other Income 12.41 12.29 14.77
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 103.01 52.41 139.45
Interest 5.17 9.88 9.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 97.84 42.53 130.30
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 97.84 42.53 130.30
Tax 4.23 12.09 -9.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 93.61 30.44 139.99
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 93.61 30.44 139.99
Equity Share Capital 226.62 226.62 226.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.13 1.34 6.18
Diluted EPS 4.13 1.34 6.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.13 1.34 6.18
Diluted EPS 4.13 1.34 6.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 23, 2022 09:44 am
