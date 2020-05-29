Heidelberg Cem Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 509.77 crore, down 6.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 509.77 crore in March 2020 down 6.19% from Rs. 543.39 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.29 crore in March 2020 up 8.85% from Rs. 60.90 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 144.36 crore in March 2020 up 5.84% from Rs. 136.39 crore in March 2019.

Heidelberg Cem EPS has increased to Rs. 2.93 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.69 in March 2019.

Heidelberg Cem shares closed at 158.00 on May 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given -15.87% returns over the last 6 months and -25.54% over the last 12 months.