Heidelberg Cem Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 543.39 crore, up 2.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 543.39 crore in March 2019 up 2.27% from Rs. 531.33 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.90 crore in March 2019 up 16.89% from Rs. 52.10 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 136.39 crore in March 2019 up 8.31% from Rs. 125.93 crore in March 2018.

Heidelberg Cem EPS has increased to Rs. 2.69 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.30 in March 2018.

Heidelberg Cem shares closed at 194.15 on May 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given 36.01% returns over the last 6 months and 37.60% over the last 12 months.