Heidelberg Cem Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 589.89 crore, up 6.11% Y-o-Y

Jul 19, 2022 / 10:47 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HeidelbergCement India are:

Net Sales at Rs 589.89 crore in June 2022 up 6.11% from Rs. 555.94 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.61 crore in June 2022 down 24.82% from Rs. 68.65 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 105.31 crore in June 2022 down 25.63% from Rs. 141.60 crore in June 2021.

Heidelberg Cem EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.28 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.03 in June 2021.

Heidelberg Cem shares closed at 177.45 on July 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.30% returns over the last 6 months and -32.61% over the last 12 months.

HeidelbergCement India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 589.89 620.03 550.38
Other Operating Income -- -- 5.56
Total Income From Operations 589.89 620.03 555.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 108.17 119.21 105.26
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -18.83 -15.67 2.84
Power & Fuel 210.34 195.96 134.59
Employees Cost 33.87 34.87 32.21
Depreciation 28.00 27.96 27.57
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 161.29 167.10 149.95
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 67.05 90.60 103.52
Other Income 10.26 12.41 10.51
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 77.31 103.01 114.03
Interest 8.00 5.17 10.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 69.31 97.84 103.85
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 69.31 97.84 103.85
Tax 17.70 4.23 35.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 51.61 93.61 68.65
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 51.61 93.61 68.65
Equity Share Capital 226.62 226.62 226.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.28 4.13 3.03
Diluted EPS 2.28 4.13 3.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.28 4.13 3.03
Diluted EPS 2.28 4.13 3.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 19, 2022 10:41 am
