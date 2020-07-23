Heidelberg Cem Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 407.70 crore, down 30.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 407.70 crore in June 2020 down 30.81% from Rs. 589.23 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.94 crore in June 2020 down 38.07% from Rs. 79.03 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 118.11 crore in June 2020 down 30.31% from Rs. 169.49 crore in June 2019.

Heidelberg Cem EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.16 in June 2020 from Rs. 3.49 in June 2019.

Heidelberg Cem shares closed at 181.55 on July 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given -8.19% returns over the last 6 months and -6.87% over the last 12 months.