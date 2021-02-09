Heidelberg Cem Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 595.27 crore, up 8.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 595.27 crore in December 2020 up 8.53% from Rs. 548.46 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.62 crore in December 2020 down 1.5% from Rs. 64.59 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 131.99 crore in December 2020 up 0.45% from Rs. 131.40 crore in December 2019.

Heidelberg Cem EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.81 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.85 in December 2019.

Heidelberg Cem shares closed at 241.65 on February 08, 2021 (NSE)